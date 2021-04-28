GWM Advisors LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BND stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,080. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

