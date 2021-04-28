GWM Advisors LLC Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,826 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $612,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,004.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 158,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

