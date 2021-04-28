GWM Advisors LLC Has $22.78 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3,255.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,043 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 329.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Corning by 957.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 95,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. 118,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 219.55, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

