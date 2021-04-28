GWM Advisors LLC Has $33.67 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,050. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

