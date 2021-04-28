GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,480 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. 12,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,616. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

