GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1,276.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,492 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. 43,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,663. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $62.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

