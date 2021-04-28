GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. 88,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,944,197. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.