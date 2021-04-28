GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,146 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,472 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41.

