GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.35. 1,137,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $211.12 and a 1-year high of $342.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.