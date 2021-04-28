GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $121.85. 34,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,718. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.