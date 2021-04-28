GWM Advisors LLC Sells 17,163 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,163 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,675. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $184.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

