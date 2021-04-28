GWM Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,445.80.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $100.29 on Wednesday, hitting $2,407.41. 102,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,341.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,902.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

