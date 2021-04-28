GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,727 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $24,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 721,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,168,000 after buying an additional 271,030 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.7% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 37,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $135.40. 11,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,737. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

