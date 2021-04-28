GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,762 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.78. The company had a trading volume of 560,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,903,125. The company has a market capitalization of $873.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.56 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

