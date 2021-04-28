GWM Advisors LLC Sells 73,784 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73,784 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The company has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $235.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day moving average is $217.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

