GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.55. 70,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,917. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

