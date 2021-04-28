GXChain Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $60.19 million and $13.34 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001162 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,189,219 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

