GXChain Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $60.52 million and $14.70 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001210 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,186,713 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.