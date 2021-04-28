Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.21

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $69.10 million and $953,571.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00275037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.45 or 0.01054839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.71 or 0.00708300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,284.46 or 1.00204026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,820,995 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

