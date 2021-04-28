Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $792,641.00

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and $792,641.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00275804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.42 or 0.01031057 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.42 or 0.00711247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.54 or 1.00173734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,863,158 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

