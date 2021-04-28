Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Haitian International stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.
About Haitian International
