Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Haitian International stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

