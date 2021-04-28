Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $17.73 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

