Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

HAL opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907,973 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $83,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

