Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

