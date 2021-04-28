Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 574215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 42,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

