Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 574215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.
In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
