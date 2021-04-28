Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.