Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms have commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

