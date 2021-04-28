Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €172.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €172.00 ($202.35) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.61 ($192.48).

FRA:HNR1 traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Wednesday, reaching €154.25 ($181.47). The stock had a trading volume of 154,338 shares. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €140.61.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

