Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Commerzbank downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $90.23. 1,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

