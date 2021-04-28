Harbor Group Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.81. 510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.