Harbor Group Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 4.07% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 9,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,295. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

