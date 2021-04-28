Harmony (ONE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161.89 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $161.89 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066003 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00082133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.03 or 0.00839679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,012,746,517 coins and its circulating supply is 9,419,790,517 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

