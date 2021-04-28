Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 million-$15.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.66 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

HROW traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 1,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,562. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.23 million, a PE ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

