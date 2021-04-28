Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Albemarle by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

