Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 5,855 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $2,689,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FMC by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.