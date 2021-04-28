Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $297.04 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.36. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.