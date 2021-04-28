Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 488.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,166 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

