Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $357.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $361.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

