Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.