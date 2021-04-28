Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

CMA opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

