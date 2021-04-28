Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of MAA opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

