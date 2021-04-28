Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $234,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $478,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

