Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

