Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $438.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $447.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.