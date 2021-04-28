Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

NYSE DOV opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $149.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

