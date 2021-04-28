Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.83. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

