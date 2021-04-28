Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.50. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

