Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $46,351,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $331.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.26 and its 200-day moving average is $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

