Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

