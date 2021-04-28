Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

